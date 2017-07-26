Hanley Innovations Launches Stallion 3D with HIST Version 5.0

Stallion 3D from Hanley Innovations enables quick and accurate aerodynamic testing of design ideas with a computational fluid dynamics (CFD) algorithm (HIST). Stallion 3D imports CAD models and generates the 3D aerodynamic data needed to validate designs, the company explains.

Stallion 3D 5.0 requires MS Windows 7, 8 or 10 (64 bit). The download file size is a 10 MB file.

The Stallion 3D 5.0 Work Flow can be set up quickly with STL file format, no geometry de-featuring and no user grid generation, the company reports.

Features include: import the geometry, set flow conditions, set up the CFD and generate grid/solve flow. Additional features include automatic grid generation; accurate solvers; aerodynamics tools, graphs and tables; 3-D Wing Geometry Creation Tool (30 wings); 3-D Body of Revolution Creation Tool; Airfoil Analysis Tool; built-in post-processing; 3D Compressible Euler Solver; 3D Compressible Navier-Stokes Solver; 3D Compressible RANS/k-epsilon Solver with up to 100 Actuator Discs; automatic grid generation; and quasi-steady rotation about any location.

For more info, visit Hanley Innovations.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.