Harness Builder 2017 Designed for Harness Manufacturers

Zuken‘s Harness Builder 2017 for E3.series produces a synchronized BOM, harness drawings and wirelists, all in one sheet.

Harness manufacturers can create their harness documentation from drawings and/or a wirelist in a short amount of time, the company reports. Data sheets can be easily added to documentation. Pricing information, lead time and assembly time can also be calculated automatically.

“Harness Builder 2017 for E3.series responds to customer requests for more test output capability and improved cost analysis,” says Paul Harvell, director, E3.series Product USA.

In the new release, users will see expanded test system coverage with support for Cirris Systems and Dynalab Test Systems. This release provides capabilities to generate test files that are fully compatible with these test systems.

Harness manufacturers require fast and accurate cost analysis tools and Harness Builder 2017 for E3.series takes into account new cost factors that include inspection time, labor rate, testing time and tooling cost. Incorporating these new cost factors into the design process will improve estimates with minimal additional effort, the company reports.

Other new features include:

fully integrated unit of measurement definition;

full butt splice support of heat shrinks, featuring horizontal shrinkage and cable separation in wire lists; and

new library parts, including: SOURIAU – 8STA, DEUTSCH – AUTOSPORT, and MIL DRL-38999.

Harness Builder 2017 for E3.series is available and fully compatible with E3.series 2016 and 2017.

Visit Zuken for more info.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.