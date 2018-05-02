Hawk Ridge Systems and UnionTech Forge 3D Printing Partnership

Hawk Ridge Systems, a SolidWorks value-added reseller (VAR) in the Americas, announced that UnionTech stereolithography (SL) 3D printing solutions will now be part of Hawk Ridge Systems’ product offering. With the addition of UnionTech, Hawk Ridge Systems offers designers and manufacturers an opportunity take advantage of the benefits of SL 3D printing.

“With the addition of UnionTech 3D printers, Hawk Ridge Systems is now positioned to meet comprehensive requirements for 3D printers across a wide variety of additive manufacturing needs,” says Cameron Carson, VP of Engineering, Hawk Ridge Systems. “This partnership with UnionTech expands Hawk Ridge Systems 3D printer partnerships to include HP for high-end processing and color printing, Markforged for composite and metal applications and UnionTech for SL printers. By partnering with the best-in-class 3D printer manufacturing companies, coupled with comprehensive field services and onsite support, Hawk Ridge Systems has a unique position in the North American market,” says Cameron Carson, VP of Engineering, Hawk Ridge Systems.

“The fresh dimension that UnionTech brings to stereolithography, the first commercial AM technology, is an open-sourced large format platform that enables collaboration and innovation with market leading cost-effectiveness and superior part quality. Given Hawk Ridge Systems thoughtful process of selecting technologies that can best serve their customers, Union Tech is looking forward to a partnership that advances both commercial and production 3D printing uses,” adds Jim Reitz, general manager of UnionTech, Inc.

For more info, visit Hawk Ridge Systems and UnionTech.