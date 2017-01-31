HBM Prenscia Announces nCode 13.0

HBM Prenscia has introduced the latest version of nCode for design durability, testing and analysis. Version 13.0 offers improvements in functionality and performance for nCode DesignLife, nCode GlyphWorks and nCode VibeSys, according to a company press release.

nCode VibeSys offers options to perform Modal Analysis, these features have been enhanced by providing new methods in experimental modal analysis and the display of operating defection shapes, the company states.

nCode DesignLife has new capabilities for vibration based spot weld and seam weld analysis. The standard capability of stress life (SN) calculation has been enhanced by the additional capability of Strain-Life (EN) analysis based on vibration loads.

nCode GlyphWorks improves with many general usability enhancements including the move to support Python version 2.7.2 for scripting of custom processes both with GlyphWorks, VibeSys and DesignLife.

“This latest release focuses on improved performance and new capabilities for vibration fatigue, modal analysis and acoustics” says Paul Roberts, nCode Product Manager at HBM Prenscia. “The updates in nCode 13.0 continue to add functionality to an already class leading product and provides unique capabilities in vibration fatigue.”

HBM also notes that nCode DesignLife now offers a un-paralleled range of analysis options for vibrating structures including those made of short fiber composites.

For more information, visit HBM Prenscia.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.