Hexagon Acquires FASys Industrie-EDV-System

Hexagon AB has completed the acquisition of FASys Industrie-EDV-Systeme GmbH, a German system integration specialist and provider of software and hardware solutions for production-oriented tasks. FASys has an established working relationship with the Hexagon-owned CAD/CAM specialist Vero Software, and the acquisition enhances Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence’s solution offering in the production areas of the manufacturing process, the companies report.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cologne, Germany, FASys is a vendor of manufacturing software solutions, including DIN 4000/4003-based tool and resource management, and the integration of presetting and CNC machines (DNC).

For more info, visit Hexagon AB, FASys Industrie-EDV-Systeme GmbH and Vero Software.



Sources: Press materials received from the company.