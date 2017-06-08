Hexagon Acquires VIRES

Hexagon, which provides information technology solutions, has acquired VIRES, a German-based provider of simulation software solutions that support the development, testing and validation of driver-assisted and fully autonomous driving technology.

VIRES’ customer focus has been automotive OEMs and suppliers as well as recent entrants to the automotive market to companies in the railway and aerospace industries and universities.

“The VIRES acquisition strengthens our CAE (simulation) platform with an industry-proven solution,” said Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén via a press release. “It also supports our overall autonomous X vision to deliver a software-driven, intelligent ecosystem that leverages our expertise in 3D mapping and other essential sensor technologies to make safe, autonomous vehicles a reality.”

The company’s core product VIRES Virtual Test Drive (VTD) supports a wide range of additional tools and services. As a main contributor to the industrial consortia behind interoperability standards, VIRES focuses heavily on automotive simulator technology.

VIRES will be fully consolidated. The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon’s earnings, according to the company.

For further information, visit Hexagon.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.