Hexagon to Define Digital Thread Potential at Upcoming Conference

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence announces it will showcase the potential of the digital thread at HxGN LIVE 2018, Hexagon’s technology conference being held at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 12-15 2018. Hexagon’s conference programming provides a learning environment where attendees discover how the digital thread weaves design and engineering, production and metrology together into one agile, data-driven ecosystem.

At HxGN LIVE, attendees can learn more about process automation, closed-loop manufacturing and connecting CAE, CAD, CAM and metrology technology via the digital thread. The conference stages more than 120,000 square feet of Hexagon technologies, nearly 500 sessions and 60+ exhibiting sponsors. The Zone technology expo features the digital thread at work as a common communication framework with feedback loops that embed continuous improvement into the product lifecycle. HxGN SMART Quality, Hexagon’s online quality data and measurement resource management platform, is a tech highlight in The Zone. The solution delivers information automation to quality management.

“This year at HxGN LIVE, attendees will experience the full impact of the digital thread through our Manufacturing Intelligence Track sessions, expert forums, user group meetings and live demonstrations provided by highly knowledgeable product developers and application engineers,” says Norbert Hanke, president and CEO of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. “The power of predictive quality within the Smart Factory will become evident, as they gain deep insights into production and multiple areas of the supply chain.”

For more info, visit Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.