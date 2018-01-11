Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Calls for Speakers for HxGN Live 2018

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence is seeking high-level industry experts and thought leaders to speak at HxGN LIVE 2018, Hexagon’s cross-industry technology conference hosted at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 12–15, 2018. Speakers can showcase their organization’s research and development in the field of manufacturing intelligence, or present their company’s vision, execution and advancement toward the full realization of the Smart Factory. Manufacturing professionals, scientists and educators specializing in design and engineering, production, and metrology are invited to submit abstracts for consideration.

HxGN LIVE 2018 is a venue for professionals to present their stories of successful technology applications in fields such as process automation, closed-loop manufacturing and enabling the digital thread to connect CAE, CAD, CAM and metrology technology. This four-day event attracts attendees from across the globe.

“This cross-industry technology conference delivers a transformative learning environment for attendees who want an opportunity to connect with industry experts and experience the technologies shaping advanced manufacturing first hand,” states Angus Taylor, president and CEO, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence North America. “HxGN LIVE celebrates great stories of success from around the world, from breakthrough innovations to new data-driven solutions unleashing the potential of the Smart Factory. We invite thought leaders and users to submit abstracts and share their achievements with our Hexagon community.”

Abstract submissions for the Manufacturing Intelligence track at HxGN LIVE 2018 are open until February 15, 2018.

Accepted speakers will receive a complimentary conference pass worth $1,349, giving them unlimited access to HxGN LIVE’s inspiring keynotes, technology deep-dive sessions, meals and entertainment, and The Zone technology expo. Speakers may also have the chance to participate in HxGN TV and Radio programs to share their stories with an even wider audience.

For more information, visit Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. Potential speakers should visit http://hxgn.biz/2iHSdpS to complete the submission form.

