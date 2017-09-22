Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Launches HTA Measurement Solution Range

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence announced the extension of its HTA high throughput and accuracy solution range to ultra-high accuracy coordinate measuring machines (CMMs). The technology package is designed to integrate dimensional inspection into the production process by reducing measurement cycle times and providing rich datasets.

The HTA solutions are based on Hexagon’s HP-O optical interferometric sensor technology, which provides non-contact scanning enables dramatic reductions in the time required to measure complex parts with special geometries such as blisks, gears, camshafts, splines, synchro rings and clutch baskets. The sensor range includes six configurations to determine the right combination of inspection methods and part accessibility for the application. HTA solutions include a HP-O range sensor alongside a high-performance CMM with rotary table for simultaneous four-axis scanning, and the advanced QUINDOS metrology software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.