Hexagon Portable Technology Fuels Optimization at Hendrick Motorsports

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence‘s portable metrology solutions are instrumental in driving optimization under the hood at Hendrick Motorsports, according to the company. Hendrick and Hexagon formed a technology partnership in early 2016 for collaborative technology development and engineering problem solving.

The winner of a record 12 NASCAR Cup Series championships, Hendrick Motorsports recently achieved more accolades, including Jimmie Johnson’s record-tying seventh Cup Series championship, Chase Elliott’s Rookie of the Year honors and team owner Rick Hendrick’s induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The Hendrick Motorsports engineering team uses Leica Absolute Trackers, Global Advantage CMMs, ROMER Absolute Arms and GridLOK volume-expansion systems for high-level dimensional control of parts, processes and mechanics, the release stated.

Hexagon supports the technology partnership with expanded in-house metrology capabilities and additional measurement systems, training and expert technical support. The portable measurement systems generate 3D production and process data on-demand to support optimal decision-making and expedite issue resolution during the pre- and post-race evaluations, according to the company. The portable ROMER arms and Leica Absolute Trackers acquire 3D measurements to inspect and aid in the assembly of auto bodies and chassis components, while Global Advantage CMMs provide sub-micron accurate measurements for engine components and end engine assembly, per the release. Using precision metrology and actionable data, Hendrick Motorsports can build upon its quality analytics to drive improvements and progress its command of vehicle performance intricacies and the challenges of producing winning machines year in, year out.

“NASCAR has the longest season in professional sports, and there’s constant change on week-to-week, race-to-race basis,” said Doug Duchardt, general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “The speed at which things move is incredible, and Hexagon’s data-driven processes and solutions help us stay ahead. With their support, we’re able to meet engineering, manufacturing and logistical challenges and focus on what’s most important–our performance on the racetrack.”

“I would like to congratulate Hendrick Motorsports on its recent wins and honors, notably the induction of industry trailblazer and Hexagon partner Rick Hendrick into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. It is an honor to work with a team that’s just as engrossed in data-driven innovation as we are,” said Zvonimir Kotnik, director of Business Integration, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence North America. “Hendrick Motorsports is a partner that confidently embraces precision data to optimize every facet of their race car designs. Its engineering team is dually focused on repeatability in quality production and wins on the track. Their search for excellence makes our technology partnership wide open to unlimited advancements.”

Sources: Press materials received from the companies and additional information gleaned from the companies’ websites.