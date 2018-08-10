Hexagon Releases PC-DMIS 2018 R2

Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division has launched PC-DMIS 2018 R2, the latest edition of its measurement software. This is the second of two major releases scheduled for PC-DMIS in 2018, with continued service pack updates.

PC-DMIS 2018 R2 introduces a reporting workflow, making it easier to create customized reports with simple drag and drop and an intuitive slideshow-style interface. A new QuickPath tool expands on existing QuickFeature functionality to simplify feature creation with a safe path. PC-DMIS 2018 R2 also introduces the ability to add run charts from qs-STAT into the PC-DMIS report. Improved Probe Utility allows users to mark favorite tip configurations, create required tip angles by simply clicking on CAD, and buy replacements with Shopping Cart tools; a new e-Store is coming soon. Improvements in the use of lasers, specifically for path creation and offline programming, are also featured in the new release.

“PC-DMIS 2018 R2 continues the recent trend towards maximizing productivity in the three major metrology tasks: Creation, Execution, and Collaboration,” states Ken Woodbine, product line manager for Metrology Software at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. “Creating measurement routines is even simpler and more intuitive with the addition of both QuickPath for adding motion in ‘walk up and measure’ applications and the offline path visualization and simulation for laser probes. Execution is also streamlined with improvements to our Inspect module, making it easier to control access to routines, and for operators to search and find routines and reports.”

“Collaboration is the why of metrology, and PC-DMIS continues to add support to work seamlessly with even more measurement devices and sensors,” Woodbine adds. “The introduction of Q-DAS Run Chart integration and Shopshot offers a fuller picture of production processes. The addition of Inspect Slideshow dimensional display helps users call out key dimensions, giving operators a clear go/no-go in real time.”

User experience has been improved with a smaller XactMeasure dialog window that consumes less space in the Graphics Display Window and improved FCF editor design with new icons for defining or adding datums and second single segment or composite FCF. Slideshow, the real-time dimensional reporting tool, is now free to use under a PC-DMIS Software Maintenance Agreement (SMA). Inspect 3.2 now gives more control over which routines are accessible, has improved search filters for routines and reports and displays the last execution time and duration for each routine.

Other notable improvements within PC-DMIS include a new 2D Radius Gauge for quick checks on the go, added MoveInspect XR8 support, improved QuickFixture workflow with snap-to-grid capability, NX 12 DCI and Catia v5 R27 DCI & DCT support, improved Q-DAS support, added Measurement Strategy Editor parameter sets and Vero SMIRT integration.

PC-DMIS 2018 R2 is available to download immediately.

For more information, visit Hexagon.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.