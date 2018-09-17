Hexagon Unveils Benchtop CMM

Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence Division launches its Optiv Performance 322 coordinate measuring machine (CMM). The Optiv Performance 322 is a customizable benchtop CMM with a small footprint and upgradability to target a variety of applications.

Weighing under 400 lbs., the fixed bridge and moving table-type machine is light enough to be placed directly on existing workbenches and relocated without recalibration. The machine allows for increased accuracy and repeatability at high speed (300 mm/s) and high acceleration due to the stiffness of its granite construction, the company reports. The CMM features advanced temperature compensation technology that calculates a correction value for measurement deviations . The Optiv Performance 322 is made for the inspection of sheet metal stampings, injection-molded plastic parts and profile scanning, the company adds.

“It hasn’t always been easy for manufacturers to find a solution that offers both a small footprint and the ability to meet their evolving inspection needs,” says Marc Stalker, strategic product manager sCMM for Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division. “The benchtop Optiv Performance 322 not only answers those needs but drives throughput by combining excellent application flexibility with ISO 10360 standard-compliant accuracy at high acceleration.”

Equipped with PC-DMIS software, the benchtop CMM is designed for flexibility and can measure a range of different parts with minimal turnaround times. The CMM is available in an entry-level vision-only configuration. However, the future-ready machine’s 3D accuracy specification and precabling enables easy in-field upgrades to a complete 3D multisensor solution supporting a range of contact and non-contact sensors, reducing customer requirements for multiple products in the inspection area. The system is built on a modular concept, so the sensors, controllers, PC and measuring software can easily be customized and scaled to changing requirements.

For more info, visit Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence Division.