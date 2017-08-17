HII’s Proteus Successfully Completes Unmanned Missions Testing

Huntington Ingalls Industries‘ Proteus, its dual-mode undersea vehicle, reportedly has successfully completed autonomous contested battlespace missions during the 2017 Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (Panama City Division).

During ANTX, the Naval Surface Warfare Center, in cooperation with HII, Battelle, Northrop Grumman and Riptide Autonomous Solutions, conducted aerial, surface and underwater vehicle advance mission capability demonstrations through relevant operational scenarios while communicating real-time mission performance to remote operations headquarters. The underwater mission segment focused on Proteus’ unmanned missions capabilities.

Proteus, developed by HII’s Technical Solutions division (Undersea Solutions Group) and Battelle, entered a contested battlespace to deliver and launch three smaller unmanned undersea vehicles (UUVs) with unique roles in the overall mission objective. When launched, Riptide’s micro-UUVs and Northrop Grumman’s REMUS UUV successfully executed unique mission plans according to their onboard sensors and payloads to investigate and prepare the contested battlespace.

“ANTX provided us an excellent opportunity to demonstrate Proteus’ capabilities to Navy leadership, the Navy technical community and our industry partners as we work to meet the Navy’s future requirements,” says Ross Lindman, director of operations, Undersea Solutions Group.

Undersea Solutions Group (USG), part of the Fleet Support group in HII’s Technical Solutions division, develops and builds specialized manned and unmanned undersea vehicles for military customers globally. Battelle provides undersea technology. Northrop Grumman is a global security company providing products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization. Huntington Ingalls Industries is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.