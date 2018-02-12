Honeywell Unveils MicroPressure Sensor

Honeywell’s new small piezoresistive silicon pressure sensors offer a digital output for reading pressure over a specified full scale span and temperature range in high-volume medical devices and consumer appliances.

The MicroPressure Series sensor is calibrated and compensated over a specific temperature range for sensor offset, sensitivity, temperature effects and non-linearity using an on-board Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC). Measuring 5 by 5 millimeters, the MicroPressure sensor is designed for applications that require greater accuracy with a small footprint.

The compact and highly accurate pressure sensors can be featured in medical devices, such as blood pressure monitors and air-suction pumps, as well as consumer appliances, such as coffee makers, high-efficiency washing machines and dishwashers.

“To enhance the performance of their products, design engineers need a cost-effective, application-specific pressure sensor solution that offers configurable options,” says Robert Robinson, product lead for Honeywell’s Sensing and Internet of Things business. “Our extremely small sensors feature an internet-of-things-ready interface to help customers bring compact, portable and lightweight products to market.”

For medical devices, such as non-invasive blood pressure monitors, the MicroPressure sensors’ small size and low power consumption allow for a compact product design and longer battery life. In coffee makers, the sensors offer accuracy to help ensure that the appropriate amount of water is available in the reservoir.

The MicroPressure board-mount sensors feature:

strong stainless ports for product durability;

absolute and gage pressure ranges;

±40 mbar to ±2.5 bar; ±4 kPa to ±250 kPa; ±0.6 psi to ±30 psi;

low power consumption to support longer battery life for products; and

support for multiple port configuration options.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.