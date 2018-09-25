HP Debuts Certified Desktop for Multitasking

HP Inc. announces its most affordable professional certified desktop–the HP EliteDesk 705 Workstation Edition.

The HP EliteDesk 705 Workstation Edition is a professional desktop for power users ready to upgrade to workstation performance. This model provides optimal multitasking performance, runs certified software and features advanced security and easy manageability.

The HP EliteDesk 705 Workstation Edition brings performance and capabilities customers seek at a more accessible price point. This workstation edition caters to the workflow needs of cost-conscious customers like STEM students, architects and engineers. It is for those who need the processing power for responsive performance for offline rendering and 3D modeling in CAD applications and for multitasking on business productivity applications.

It features efficiency, enabling users to handle multiple tasks simultaneously with capability up to 8 core AMD Ryzen PRO Processors, up to 16 threads of processing power and a choice of professional graphics cards. This system can handle compute tasks like rendering, reduced assembly rebuild times in SOLIDWORKS or Inventor and experience smooth, application viewports while interacting with 3D assets.

The pro-grade performance of this cost-effective desktop runs certified professional software. It is optimized for professional ISV certified software, including such as SolidWorks eDrawings, Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk Revit and SketchUp.

With the HP EliteDesk 705 Workstation Edition users get protection from malware threats with self-healing, hardware-enforced security solutions like HP Sure Start Gen4, which protects against BIOS attacks. Plus, multiple devices can be easily managed with the HP Manageability Integration Kit Gen2.

The HP EliteDesk 705 Workstation Edition is scheduled for availability in October a starting at $749 U.S.

For more info, visit HP Inc.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.