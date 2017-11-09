HP Debuts Jet Fusion 3D 4210 Printing Solution and Enhanced Materials Portfolio

HP has expanded its 3D printing portfolio with its new HP Jet Fusion 3D 4210 Printing Solution. Designed for industrial-scale 3D manufacturing environments, the new solution, according to the company, lowers overall operating costs while increasing production volume capabilities. Existing Jet Fusion customers can pre-order the 3D 4210 Printing Solution upgrade now, and new customers can purchase Jet Fusion systems now with the option to preorder the 4210 system upgrade.

HP is also expanding its Open Materials Platform with new partners Dressler Group and Lubrizol, as well as three new forthcoming 3D printing materials: HP 3D High Reusability PA 11 and HP 3D High Reusability PA 12 Glass Beads, and the future availability of HP 3D High Reusability Polypropylene. The new materials are being developed at HP’s 3D Open Materials and Applications Labs.

HP 3D High Reusability PA 11: for producing functional parts with impact resistance and ductility for prostheses, insoles, sporting goods, snap fits, living hinges and more.

HP 3D High Reusability PA 12 Glass Beads: for producing functional parts with dimensional stability and repeatability ideal for applications requiring high stiffness like enclosures and housings, molds and tooling.

HP 3D High Reusability Polypropylene: Material that offers flexibility with chemical resistant, lightweight and watertight capabilities.

The new HP solution includes hardware and firmware upgrades for existing Jet Fusion systems to improve overall system efficiency and enable continuous operation, including a new processing station capable of handling higher materials volumes, according to the company. Customers that purchase the HP Jet Fusion 3D 4210 Printing Solution will have opportunity for shared service contracts and lower pricing on HP’s engineering-grade 3D printing materials and agents, according to the company.

HP also announced new additions to its collaborative materials partner ecosystem:

Dressler Group , a company that provides specialized grinding and refining chemotechnical products, will be providing HP’s materials partners preferred access to its toll grinding manufacturing capabilities. Dressler is a preferred HP partner for developing and manufacturing powder for HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printers, according to HP.

Lubrizol, a Berkshire Hathaway company and producer of specialty chemicals with a portfolio of TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), joins to accelerate the development of materials designed for final part production with HP Jet Fusion 3D systems.

HP’s Open Materials Platform approach is quickly growing, with more than 50 chemical companies actively engaged, including newly-added market leaders Dow Chemical and DSM, according to HP. Dow and DSM are among the companies that have acquired HP’s Materials Development Kit (MDK) with the objective of developing 3D powders for Jet Fusion 3D printers in collaboration with HP.

Additionally, existing HP Open Materials Platform partners Evonik and Henkel have acquired HP Jet Fusion 3D printers to accelerate customized applications development. Evonik is currently investing in powder capacity expansion and business resources. Henkel, recently announced as a HP Jet Fusion global reseller, is focusing on accelerating 3D printing adoption and developing materials for custom applications.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.