HP Debuts Virtual Reality Backpack

HP is unveiling a professional wearable virtual reality (VR) PC, the new HP Z VR Backpack. Crafted to bring VR to life, it is a secure and manageable wearable VR PC, the company reports.

The HP Z VR Backpack solution provides the freedom to move and maintain total immersion with visual performance and docking capabilities that transform it into a manageable desktop PC experience.

HP’s VR Backpack is light with an ergonomic backpack design and hot swappable batteries. It has high-end processing power and the high-fidelity graphic solution to help prevent disruptive dropped frames so users can work in VR for as long as needed, the company notes. The Intel Core i7 vPro processor provides the power to process applications quickly and includes the vPro chipset. The HP Z VR Backpack is the first wearable VR PC in the market with the NVIDIA Quadro P5200 with a huge 16GB video memory. Finally, its docking solution lets digital creators quickly transition back and forth between desktop for content design and wearable VR PC to validate creations. The HTC Vive Business Edition HMD (sold separately) is part of the HP VR portfolio. HP Z VR Backpack is scheduled to be available in September starting at $3,299 USD.

Additionally, the company is investing in immersive virtual and augmented reality technologies to offer tools for commercial VR use cases. Thirteen immersion centers will open later this year in Palo Alto, Houston, Boise, Fort Collins, Stockholm, London, Paris, Barcelona, Boeblingen, Beijing, Sydney, Tokyo and Singapore, and have been designed so customers can have an immersive experience using HP VR technology and receive consulting and learn how to best deploy VR devices within their business to streamline workflows.

