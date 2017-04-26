HP Delivers New DreamColor Displays

HP Inc. offers the Cinema 4K display with features such as color accuracy and automatic calibration. The new HP DreamColor Z31x Studio and HP DreamColor Z24X G2 displays are designed in collaboration with visual effects and animation studios.
An early pioneer in the color-critical display market, HP DreamColor Displays, for PCs and Mac computers, have been used by 80% of Academy Award Nominees for Visual Effects since 2011, according to HP.
The HP DreamColor Z31x Studio Display delivers features for color professionals, including an expansive color gamut, innovation to deliver blacks, a built-in colorimeter for self-calibration and intuitive workflow and management tools, according to the company. These features can service needs of finishing editors, online editors, colorists, lighters, compositors, photographers, graphic artists and designers, HP notes.
According to HP, theZ31x Studio Display’s primary features include:
- precise image quality from any viewing angle;
- accurate color with an advanced built-in colorimeter capable of measuring and adjusting on-screen performance automatically or at scheduled intervals or on demand; and
- workflow accelerating features that allow users to create in Cinema 4K resolution, view in True 2K, and speed projects from concept to completion with onscreen markers and keyboard-based input switching between devices.
The company says the HP Z31x image quality is delivered on a true 10-bit Real IPS panel with more than 1 billion colors, including consistent on- and off-axis black levels. The pop-up colorimeter of the HP Z31x automatically calibrates the display on demand or on a regular calibration schedule and can be scheduled to run off hours. The built-in colorimeter also can be aligned with an in-house reference instrument for consistent, accurate colors facility-wide.
The HP Z31x is designed with an integrated KVM (keyboard/video/mouse) switch, True 2K viewing, markers and masks. The built-in KVM of the HP Z31x can switch between two computers with a quick keyboard shortcut, allowing the user to share one display, keyboard and mouse between two computers. Users can minimize distractions with auto dimming front buttons and select between red lights for minimal impact to night vision, or turn off completely for a distraction free environment.
According to the company, the HP Z24x offers:
- a 24-in. diagonal DreamColor panel that produces up to 1 billion colors from a color gamut covering 99% of Adobe RGB,
- push-button color space selection, and
- calibration software for Windows and macOS supporting X-Rite i1Display Pro and the Klein Instruments K10-A colorimeters.
The HP DreamColor Z24x G2 Display is scheduled to be available in early July for $559.00. The HP Z31x DreamColor Studio Display is scheduled to be available later this year for $3,999.00.