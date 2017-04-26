HP Delivers New DreamColor Displays

HP Inc. offers the Cinema 4K display with features such as color accuracy and automatic calibration. The new HP DreamColor Z31x Studio and HP DreamColor Z24X G2 displays are designed in collaboration with visual effects and animation studios.

An early pioneer in the color-critical display market, HP DreamColor Displays, for PCs and Mac computers, have been used by 80% of Academy Award Nominees for Visual Effects since 2011, according to HP.

The HP DreamColor Z31x Studio Display delivers features for color professionals, including an expansive color gamut, innovation to deliver blacks, a built-in colorimeter for self-calibration and intuitive workflow and management tools, according to the company. These features can service needs of finishing editors, online editors, colorists, lighters, compositors, photographers, graphic artists and designers, HP notes.

According to HP, theZ31x Studio Display’s primary features include: