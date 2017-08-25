HP and Deloitte Establish Alliance

HP Inc. and Deloitte Consulting LLP announced an alliance to “help accelerate the digital transformation of the global manufacturing industry,” the companies report. The two companies will collaborate on the implementation of HP’s 3D printing systems in large-scale manufacturing environments, applying their digital operations experience to help enterprises accelerate product design and production, create more flexible manufacturing and supply chains, and enhance efficiency across the manufacturing lifecycle, the companies add.

The alliance will combine HP’s Jet Fusion 3D Printing solutions and tools, partner ecosystem, and goal of driving digital industrial transformations together with Deloitte’s global client reach and deep manufacturing relationships, digital operations experience, and experience in supply chain transformation for some of the world’s largest companies, the companies report.

“The digitalization of global manufacturing operations and practices will impact companies and consumers around the world, and 3D printing will play an important role in fundamentally changing manufacturing as we know it,” says Punit Renjen, global CEO at Deloitte.

HP’s end-to-end manufacturing ecosystem includes engineering, software, enterprise and manufacturing workflow companies such as SAP, Siemens, Autodesk and Materialise as well as members of its open 3D materials platform including Arkema, BASF, Evonik, Henkel, Lehman & Voss and Sinopec Yanshan Petrochemical Co.

Deloitte’s Supply Chain and Manufacturing Operations practice helps companies apply digital business strategy to manufacturing initiatives. Deloitte has formed an ecosystem of digital collaborators, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cloudera, Dassault Systèmes, Google Cloud, SAP and Siemens, to help clients accelerate digital transformations, Deloitte reports. Deloitte says it will help organizations make use of 3D printing technology in their supply chain networks.

This alliance, which will begin in the United States and expand to other geographies, is part of HP and Deloitte’s ongoing collaboration designed to accelerate digital transformation for the enterprise. Deloitte and HP will offer solutions that combine Deloitte’s extensive business transformation capabilities with HP’s managed print, device-as-a-service (DaaS), commercial mobility and cyber-security offerings.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.