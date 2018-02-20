HP Enhances 3D Printing Portfolio with Full-Color Platform

HP expands its 3D printing portfolio with the introduction of its Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series of 3D printers, which can enable manufacturers to produce engineering-grade, functional parts in full color, black or white, with voxel control. Depending on configuration and color preference, the Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series is available starting in the $50,000s, targeting small- to medium-sized product development teams and design businesses, entrepreneurs and universities and research institutions.

The new Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series complements HP’s existing industrial-grade Jet Fusion 3200/4200/4210 3D solutions.

HP’s ability to control part properties at the individual voxel level enables the design and production of previously unconceivable parts and is now available, for the first time, in full color. HP is engaging in the co-development of new color applications with universities and businesses around the world including Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Yazaki Corp. and Youngstown State University, among others.

In addition to providing voxel-level control, the new Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series of 3D printers has a compact design, enhanced workflow solution and an integrated and automated materials delivery system, enabling greater unattended operation, ease of use and dramatically increasing production efficiency and output. The Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series also supports the three leading color file formats (OBJ, VRML and 3MF) enabling designers to easily produce the parts they want without file conversion or data corruption.

The HP Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series offerings include:

HP Jet Fusion 340 (Black and White) / 380 (Color): for customers who have smaller part-size needs or who commonly print fewer parts per build.

for customers who have smaller part-size needs or who commonly print fewer parts per build. HP Jet Fusion 540 (Black and White) / 580 (Color): with a bigger build size than the 300 series for customers who have larger part-size needs or heavier production demands.

The HP Jet Fusion 300 / 500 3D printers will launch with a new material, HP 3D High Reusability CB PA 12. Parts using this material will have mechanical properties similar to the HP 3D High Reusability PA 12 material from HP’s industrial solutions.

The Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series will support similar materials as the Jet Fusion 3200/4200/4210, and also support unique materials that enable color or other voxel-level capabilities.

The HP Jet Fusion 300 / 500 series of 3D printers is available for order and will begin shipping in the second half of 2018.

In related news, HP highlights enhancements of its global 3D printing reseller program – the HP Partner First 3D Printing Specialization program. It includes various new options provided to partners selling HP’s Jet Fusion 3D printing solutions. HP is now enabling solutions providers with specific manufacturing industry expertise, global digital transformation and IT solutions expertise to deliver Multi Jet Fusion technology worldwide.

HP also unveiled a new collaboration with Dassault Systèmes to empower a new era of product design innovation by entrepreneurs, makers, students and businesses. The two companies intend to optimize Dassault Systèmes’ SOLIDWORKS 3D design and engineering applications to take advantage of the voxel-level capabilities of HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing solutions.

For more info, visit HP and Dassault Systèmes.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.