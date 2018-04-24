HP Establishes New Agreements with Jabil and Forecast 3D

At RAPID + TCT, HP announced new agreements with Jabil and Forecast 3D to drive the future of distributed design, manufacturing and digital supply chains leveraging HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D Printing technology, according to HP.

“From multinational design engineering and manufacturing, to localized production, industry leaders such as Jabil and Forecast 3D are demonstrating 3D printing’s expanding role in the digital transformation of the $12 trillion global manufacturing economy,” says Stephen Nigro, president of 3D Printing, HP Inc. “HP Multi Jet Fusion customers and partners represent critical links in a new value chain that’s rewriting the rules of design, production and delivery, ultimately ushering in a new era of digital manufacturing.”

Jabil is complementing its U.S.-based HP Multi Jet Fusion installation with six additional production-ready HP Jet Fusion 4210 3D printers in Singapore, bringing its total to a dozen HP 3D printers. The network of 3D printers underpins the new Jabil Additive Manufacturing Network, enabling design and manufacturing teams to collaborate across multiple geographies, manage incoming orders, allocate jobs across resources and produce end products in the locations best suited for their supply chain and distribution needs, according to HP. Currently, Jabil is using its network to unite product designers in Silicon Valley with Singapore-based manufacturing teams to accelerate the distributed manufacturing of products developed using HP Multi Jet Fusion technology, among them parts for HP’s own 3D printers. More than 140 parts for HP’s Jet Fusion 300/500 full-color 3D printers are being produced by Jabil.

“HP Multi Jet Fusion gives us the foundational 3D printing platform we need to deliver truly industrial-grade, production applications for our globally distributed customers,” says John Dulchinos, vice president of digital manufacturing, Jabil. “Our aim is to harmonize the multiple regions, technologies, materials and manufacturing workflows of the 4th Industrial Revolution and HP is an important partner in that effort.”

Forecast 3D is adding six new HP Jet Fusion 4210 solutions to expand its fleet to 18 systems. Forecast 3D plans to produce several million end-use parts on HP’s 3D printers in the coming year, delivering commercial-grade applications for clients in industries including the medical, consumer goods, aerospace, defense and auto sectors.

“We are investing in this important 3D printing technology platform as we scale up to meet rising demand from international and domestic clients seeking to reinvent their product lifecycle,” says Corey Weber, CEO of Forecast 3D.

