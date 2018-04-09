HP Highlights Multi Jet Fusion Program and More at AMUG

HP showcased its Reinventing HP With Multi Jet Fusion program as well as company highlights at the 2018 Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) conference in St. Louis.

“Our mission is to change the way the world designs and manufacturers with 3D printing. We are seeing an increase in high-volume 3D production as the industry accelerates its journey towards a digital future,” says Stephen Nigro, president of 3D Printing, HP Inc. “Customers are leaning in, driving improved economics and increasing production of industrial-grade parts – in the last year alone more than three million parts were produced on Multi Jet Fusion and more than 50% are for end use.”

As part of a Reinventing HP With Multi Jet Fusion program to leverage its own 3D printing technology to lower costs, speed time to market, increase customer satisfaction and improve sustainability, HP is using Multi Jet Fusion across its Print, Personal Systems and 3D Printing business units.

“This unique program brings together product design, engineering, procurement, supply chain operations and manufacturing to unleash the potential of Multi Jet Fusion,” says Stuart Pann, Chief Supply Chain Officer, HP Inc.

Here are some recent highlights:

More than 50% of the custom plastic parts inside the Jet Fusion 4200, and over 140 parts inside the new Jet Fusion 300/500 Series, can be produced using Multi Jet Fusion technology. The redesign and 3D production of these parts delivers higher performance in areas such as improved airflow, lightweighting, and optimization for space constraints, as well as lower costs and increased manufacturing flexibility, as it alleviates tooling and assembly time and costs, according to HP.

A key part in HP’s Large Format Printers was redesigned to make use of topological optimization and is entering mass production with a 93% weight reduction, a 50% cost reduction and a 95x carbon footprint reduction versus the original aluminum machined part, the company reports.

HP included Multi Jet Fusion 3D printed parts in the HP ENVY ISS, the printer developed to replace the existing printing capability aboard the International Space Station. HP engineers turned to Multi Jet Fusion because it reduced cost, part count, and decreased assembly, compared to parts created with traditional manufacturing. HP expedited development of its HP 3D High Reusability PA 12 Glass Beads Material to produce 11 parts for the HP ENVY ISS, including a specially-designed output tray to meet NASA’s list of requirements in order to safely operate onboard the International Space Station.

Reducing design time by up to 50%, and saving millions of dollars in deferred tooling expenses, for numerous parts across HP products such as air ducts in the Jet Fusion 4200 and the new HP Jet Fusion 300/500 series due to replacing complex multicomponent parts with one 3D printed part, thus eliminating many tooling, assembly, and complex supply chain costs.

A tool utilized in the manufacture of HP’s printheads was redesigned for Multi Jet Fusion to increase water tightness and reduce turbulence flow. New materials utilization and part consolidation also led to lead times being reduced from months to days, the company notes.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.