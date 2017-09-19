HP Incorporates 3D Technology into Footwear Market

HP has unveiled FitStation powered by HP, a new platform designed to deliver custom-fitted and individualized footwear through 3D scanning, gait analysis and manufacturing technologies.

FitStation powered by HP is a hardware and software platform that captures 3D scans of the foot, foot pressure measurements and gait analysis to create a digital profile of each foot. It is built to provide individual off-the-shelf shoe and insole recommendations, 3D printed insoles and individualized custom footwear. The system will use HP Multi Jet Fusion printing technology to manufacture a 3D printed insole.

FitStation is producing 3D printed insoles made using 3D scanning and dynamic gait analysis, and Superfeet, which produces over-the-counter insoles, is piloting the platform in select stores across 4,000 retail locations.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.