HP Launches New Workstations at CES 2017

At this year’s CES, HP has expanded both its professional and personal offerings with several new workstations.

According to the company, this year’s show offerings include:

HP EliteBook x360 , which combines HP Spectre’s thin and light design, HP EliteBook Folio’s collaboration capabilities and HP Elite enterprise security and durability. Its integrated collaboration capabilities enhance productivity with conferencing keys, an optional 13.3-in. diagonal 4K UHD display with Windows Hello and pen support.

HP Spectre x360, The second generation of HP's 15.6-in. diagonal x360 has bigger battery while powering a micro-edge 4K display. The new HP Spectre x360 also features the latest Intel Core processors and high-performance NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics.

HP ENVY Curved All-in-One 34 now adds more computing power for immersive media experiences. The new curved AIO features a 34-in. diagonal Technicolor Color Certified Ultra WQHD micro-edge display that floats over an integrated four-speaker sound bar tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

“HP has been on an innovation roll over the last year and that momentum continues with major advances across our PC portfolio that create incredible customer experiences for both personal and business uses,” said Ron Coughlin, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “By continuously seeking insights from customers we are changing the way we create and deliver computing experiences.”

