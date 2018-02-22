HP Launches Secure Large-Format Printers for GIS mapping

HP Inc. introduced HP DesignJet T1700 printers, next-generation 44-in. solutions for CAD and geographic information system (GIS) workgroups to produce accurate documents and maps with processing and a new level of security.

New added features on the HP DesignJet T1700 make it a secure large-format workgroup printer, the company reports. The improved security is designed to help enterprises print CAD and GIS applications while protecting printers and data from unauthorized or malicious access in infrastructure construction, urban planning as well as utilities industries such as oil, water, gas and electricity.

“Security is a top concern in enterprises today as connected devices and increasingly open office spaces are pervasive. At the same time, data breaches are growing at an alarming pace. In the first half of 2017, the worldwide breach level index was up more than 160%,” says Guayente Sanmartin, general manager and global head, HP Large Format Design Printing, HP Inc. “The HP DesignJet T1700 Printer Series includes unique advanced security technologies designed to keep corporate network printers, their documents and data protected.”

Features include a new self-encrypting hard drive on the printer that ensures it is only readable by the printer itself, even if removed from the device. For additional device security, HP Secure Boot ensures BIOS protection, and Whitelisting only allows approved firmware to be installed and run on the device.

The new HP DesignJet T1700 printer offers a new, processing architecture using a 500 GB hard disk.

As a workgroup large-format printer that can embed the Adobe PDF Print Engine, it can efficiently handle very heavy files, HP reports. As a result, PCs can be freed in minimal time to continue working.

The HP DesignJet T1700 also brings improved color quality and precision for accurate maps and renderings. It features a new set of six HP Bright Office Inks with tuned colors profiles and a High Density Printhead .

Additionally, HP Click printing software included in this series can be used by everyone on the team to easily print project sets and PDF documents.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.