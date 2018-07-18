HP Launches Z Lineup of Entry Workstations

HP has unveiled entry workstations for product designers.

“The No. 1 thing we hear from creative professionals and other power users is the need for higher-performance PCs built to meet their needs. Our new HP Z workstation portfolio addresses this by delivering the world’s most powerful entry workstations,” says Xavier Garcia, vice president and general manager, HP Z Workstations, HP Inc. “By combining superb graphics performance, flexible configuration options, integrated software experiences in the world’s most secure desktop workstations, the new HP Z lineup has been thoughtfully designed to unleash creativity, maximize productivity and reinvent future workflows.”

Background

The new HP entry workstations, the HP Z2 Mini, HP Z2 Small Form Factor and HP Z2 Tower, as well as the HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition are secure and manageable workstations. Built-in end-to-end HP security services provide protection from malware threats with the self-healing BIOS and HP endpoint security controller. Customers get protection from hardware-enforced security solutions including HP Sure Start Gen43 and HP Sure Run4.

All HP Z2 Workstations can now connect with Thunderbolt for fast device connections and offer an array of certifications for popular applications. HP Performance Advisor is available to optimize software and drivers, and customers can deploy Intel Xeon processors and ECC memory for added reliability.

What’s Included

This fourth-generation entry HP Z Workstation family includes:

HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation, a mini workstation in a small package (2.7 liters in total volume). Expect visual compute performance from the NVIDIA Quadro P620 or NVIDIA Quadro P1000 GPU. In addition, there is the option for AMD Radeon ProWX4150 graphics. Its space-saving design allows users the flexibility to mount under a desk, behind a display or in a rack.

HP Z2 Small Form Factor (SFF) G4 Workstation delivers 50% more processing power than the previous generation in a compact size. The HP Z2 SFF offers flexible I/O options that free up PCIe slots, while providing customization for legacy or specialized equipment, and for changing display needs. The HP Z2 G4 SFF ships with four PCIe slots and dual M.2 storage slots.

HP Z2 Tower G4 Workstation is designed to tackle workloads like BIM and rendering with up to Ultra 3D graphics and the latest Intel Core or Intel Xeon processors. The HP Z2 Tower is equipped to handle 3D projects with over 60% more graphics power than the previous generation.

The new design features front and rear ledges so users can easily move the system from location to location and is 13% smaller than the previous generation. To boost reliability, the HP Z2 Tower and the SFF offer HP’s innovative optional dust filter to keep the system clean while sitting on a factory floor or machining environment.

For PC users who want to upgrade their performance and have a professional certified desktop, HP offers the HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition. This SolidWorks and AutoCAD-approved desktop is designed for 2D/3D design and drafting. It is also out-of-the box optimized for leading VR engines, allowing VR developers to bring their content to life with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080. The HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition includes specialized workstation customer support.

All the workstations are expected to be available later this month. HP Z2 Mini Workstation has a starting price of $799; HP Z2 Small Form Factor Workstation has a starting price of $749; HP Z2 Tower Workstation has a starting price of $769; and HP EliteDesk 800 Workstation Edition has a starting price of $642, including NVIDIA Quadro P400 graphics.

For more info, visit HP.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.