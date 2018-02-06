HP Revs Up Workstation, Unveils VR Products

At SOLIDWORKS World, HP announced it will power its performance workstation, the HP Z4, with a choice of Intel Xeon or Core X processors and support dual extreme graphics. HP’s latest technology was showcased at SOLIDWORKS World, where it also unveiled its low-cost, full-color 3D printers.

The HP Z4 Workstation, made for engineering, simulation, rendering and virtual reality, delivers performance for a range of applications, according to the company. The HP Z4 Workstation can handle tasks that require high frequency processing, multiple CPU cores and dual high-powered GPUs. Besides the workstation class Intel Xeon W processors, the Z4 Workstation can be now configured with the Intel Core X processors available with up to 18 cores and up to two extreme graphics GPUs for disruptive performance and productivity. Developed with simulation-based design and VR content creation as key target use cases, users can move from design to simulation to visualization.

HP also showcased the HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset – Professional Edition. This VR headset is designed to deliver an immersive experience due to 1440×1440 resolution per eye and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Users can expect six degrees of freedom, no tracking boundaries and the included wireless motion controllers. For businesses, this headset comes with easy to clean, replaceable face cushions. It also uses a double-padded headband, easy adjustment knob and front-hinged display for an experience for one or more users.

HP is also extending its Device as a Service (DaaS) offering to VR solutions. HP DaaS is a modern service model that simplifies how commercial organizations equip users with the right hardware, support and lifecycle services to get the job done. This one-stop solution helps companies manage their multi-OS and multi-device environments combining predictive analytics and proactive endpoint and security management for a fixed price per device.

Pricing and Availability

HP Z4 Workstation is available now starting at $1,499. HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset – Professional Edition is scheduled for availability in March for $449.

For more info, visit HP.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.