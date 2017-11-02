HP Showcases 24-in. Multifunction Printer

HP Inc. makes available the new HP DesignJet T830 24-Inch Multifunction Printer, an ultra-compact, large-format printing solution for engineering teams to collaborate onsite and across sites by printing, copying, scanning and sharing plans with a single device.

The 24-in. T830 printer joins the HP DesignJet T830 Multifunction Printer Series.

“HP multifunction printers open new ways to help professional teams communicate and collaborate using a single device,” says Guayente Sanmartín, general manager and global head, HP Large Format Design Printing, HP Inc.

HP is slated to offer its first product demonstration of the 24-in. T830 printer at Autodesk University, Las Vegas, November 14-16, in HP booth #A517.

In another HP DesignJet product development, HP reports the expansion of HP Click to all HP DesignJet T-series printers. With no need for a driver, the software offers simple one-click printing, plus drag and drop multipage PDF printing and real-print preview, while optimizing media usage and costs.

Benefits of the HP DesignJet T830 24-Inch Multifunction Printer include:

immediately share project meeting results to peers and partners. Print A1/D sized prints in up to 26 seconds;

wireless printing from smartphone, tablet or computer with Wi-Fi Direct and HP Mobile Printing;

use scanner to make copies of originals for use in the field while preserving the master;

copy sketches and hand-annotated drawings for immediate team distribution;

HP Smart app to share scanned images with email contacts, post to cloud;

HP Click printing software for easy printing of project sets and PDF documents; and

flexibility to also print half-sized documents with A4/A3 input tray.

For more info, visit HP.

