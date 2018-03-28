HP, Ultimaker Collaborate on 3D Scanning

Ultimaker announces the integration of HP scanning software with its Ultimaker Cura. This integration is designed to simplify the workflow to 3D print scans from HP’s Sprout and 3D Structured Light Scanner Pro S3, according to the companies.

The integration is a new example of the various Ultimaker Cura-supported 3D applications. Ultimaker, to date, has created integrations with Siemens NX, SolidWorks and others to contribute to seamless 3D Printing workflows from CAD and PLM systems. HP is also working with software vendors to integrate solutions for end-to-end production of 3D printed parts, from design to production.

“This integration is filling a growing need in the market by embedding 3D printing capabilities into professional workflows,” says Frans Rintjema, managing director of Immersive Computing at HP. “This enables customers to consider combining scanning and desktop 3D printing to replace obsolete parts, adding value in professional and education environments.”

“By allowing other parties, such as HP, to integrate Ultimaker Cura in their workflow unlocks a whole range of new possibilities for consumers and professionals to fully make use of 3D printing technology,” Paul Heiden, senior vice president, Product Management at Ultimaker.

For more info, visit Ultimaker and HP.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.