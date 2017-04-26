HP Releases Secure Mobile Workstations for Digital Reinventors

HP Inc. is delivering what it calls its most secure and manageable HP ZBook Mobile Workstations to date. HP says the new devices include 3D graphics and server-grade processing power in a compact, mobile design.

HP is enhancing device security for its fourth-generation ZBook Mobile Workstations by providing several security features including HP Sure Start Gen32, a self-healing PC BIOS with comprehensive encryption, strong authentication, malware protection, data protection, identity assurance and threat detection and response.

To address the move to virtual reality, one of the new workstation models can be configured to visualize work via virtual reality.

Four New Models

The HP ZBook Studio, HP’s premium mobile workstation, designed with filmmakers, architects and engineers in mind, now offers up to 16.5 hours of battery life, the company reports. The HP ZBook Studio contains machined aluminum, diamond-cut edges and a HP DreamColor 4K UHD display that supports Adobe RGB. The Ultrabook quad core workstation is 18mm thick and starts at 4.6 lbs. Engineered with server-grade Intel Xeon or 7th generation Core processors, NVIDIA Quadro professional graphics and up to 2TB of storage, dual HP Z Turbo Drives4 and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports supporting full 40 Gb/s bandwidth.

The HP ZBook 17 is equipped with a choice of the latest Intel Xeon or 7th generation Core processors, NVIDIA Quadro or AMD RadeonPro graphics, up to 4TB of storage and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports. The HP ZBook 17 can also be configured with optimal horsepower and graphics cards to bring VR content to life in a 90 FPS VR experience with two graphics card options.