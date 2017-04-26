HP Releases Secure Mobile Workstations for Digital Reinventors

HP Inc. is delivering what it calls its most secure and manageable HP ZBook Mobile Workstations to date. HP says the new devices include 3D graphics and server-grade processing power in a compact, mobile design.
HP is enhancing device security for its fourth-generation ZBook Mobile Workstations by providing several security features including HP Sure Start Gen32, a self-healing PC BIOS with comprehensive encryption, strong authentication, malware protection, data protection, identity assurance and threat detection and response.
To address the move to virtual reality, one of the new workstation models can be configured to visualize work via virtual reality.
Four New Models
The HP ZBook Studio, HP’s premium mobile workstation, designed with filmmakers, architects and engineers in mind, now offers up to 16.5 hours of battery life, the company reports. The HP ZBook Studio contains machined aluminum, diamond-cut edges and a HP DreamColor 4K UHD display that supports Adobe RGB. The Ultrabook quad core workstation is 18mm thick and starts at 4.6 lbs. Engineered with server-grade Intel Xeon or 7th generation Core processors, NVIDIA Quadro professional graphics and up to 2TB of storage, dual HP Z Turbo Drives4 and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports supporting full 40 Gb/s bandwidth.
The HP ZBook 17 is equipped with a choice of the latest Intel Xeon or 7th generation Core processors, NVIDIA Quadro or AMD RadeonPro graphics, up to 4TB of storage and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports. The HP ZBook 17 can also be configured with optimal horsepower and graphics cards to bring VR content to life in a 90 FPS VR experience with two graphics card options.
The HP ZBook 15 mobile workstations endure 120,000 hours of testing, according to the company, and are made for workloads with Intel Xeon or 7th generation Core processors, with up to 3 TB storage and NVIDIA Quadro or AMD RadeonPro graphics.
The HP ZBook 14u is HP’s smallest and lightest mobile workstation. This Ultrabook workstation has a slim design at 22mm thick and weighs 3.61 lbs. It has a 14-in. diagonal FHD display with optional touch, AMD FirePro 3D graphics with 2GB of video memory, 7th generation Intel Core processors, up to 32GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage.
HP ZBook mobile workstations also come preloaded with HP Remote Graphics Software for remote collaboration, HP Performance Advisor for optimal performance and HP Velocity for fast network performance. ZBook mobile workstations are also ISV certified, and are military standards-tested.
