HP Unveils Detachable Workstation

HP is now showcasing its detachable PC designed to solve the performance and mobility needs of artists, designers and digital imaging professionals who need to maximize Adobe Creative Cloud and other professional applications.

The HP ZBook x2 allows designers to create with quad-core Intel Core processors. A quiet, dual-fan active cooling system is designed to dissipate heat from the graphics card and processor. To better meet the needs of the creative community, including Adobe users, HP also developed customizable, application-aware HP Quick Keys, to provide artists with 18 shortcuts.

“At Adobe, our goal is to accelerate creativity. Creative Cloud is the platform that enables us to deliver powerful innovation in our apps and cloud-based services supported by Adobe Sensei with artificial intelligence at the heart of every customer experience,” says Mala Sharma, vice president and general manager, Creative Cloud Product, Marketing and Community. “Adobe is thrilled with our collaboration with HP, which we know will further fuel creativity and give Creative Cloud members more power and freedom to create wherever inspiration strikes.”

HP ZBook x2 operates in four modes: laptop, detached, docked and tablet.

In laptop mode, the HP ZBook x2 is a mobile workstation with a keyboard leveraged from the HP ZBook Studio.

In detached mode, it allows users to create on the tablet with HP’s expressive pen while still having full access to all of their shortcut keys with the Bluetooth-enabled keyboard off to the side.

In docked mode, the HP ZBook x2 can power two additional 4K displays or five total displays.

In tablet mode, it maintains full graphics performance, allowing users to capture ideas with NVIDIA 3D graphics.

Using HP’s most natural pen with the HP ZBook x2, users can create without interruption as the pen never needs to be charged. The battery-less, HP-designed pen based on Wacom EMR technology, responds instantly to every nuance of the artist’s hand for natural motion. The HP ZBook x2 offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity with multi-directional tilt capabilities and includes a dedicated eraser.

The HP ZBook x2 features HP Sure Start Gen311 for BIOS protection, TPM 2.0 for hardware-based encryption to secure credentials, secure authentication methods through the Smart Card Reader and HP’s Client Security Suite Gen31 to protect data, device and identity, including facial recognition and fingerprint reader.

The HP ZBook x2 has a fully-machined, aluminum and die-cast magnesium body starting at just 3.64 pounds and 14.6 mm thin when in tablet mode, and 4.78 pounds and 20.3 mm in laptop mode. The HP ZBook x2 has a 14-inch diagonal, 4K multi-touch display with an optional 10-bit, one-billion color HP DreamColor display calibrated to 100% of Adobe RGB. The HP ZBook x2 has an advanced detachable PC display and includes an anti-glare touchscreen. At the desk, it can power dual 4K displays from the HP ZBook Dock with Thunderbolt 3.

This detachable PC has up to 10 hours of battery life. The HP ZBook x2 offers up to 4.2 GHz of Intel Turbo Boost, 32 GB RAM over dual channels for more responsiveness under heavier workloads like complex layering in Photoshop. The HP ZBook x2 offers up to 2 TB of local PCIe storage and incorporates a full-sized SD card slo. Using the dock or Thunderbolt 3 ports on the HP ZBook x2, it can transfer large files from cameras, external storage, phones and other peripherals.

HP ZBook x2 is scheduled for availability in December starting at $1,749.

For more info, visit HP.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.