HP Z Workstations Feature Virtual Reality, Machine Learning

HP offers the HP Z8 G4 workstation. The HP Z8, Z6 and Z4 Desktop Workstations are reportedly equipped to support the fields of virtual reality, machine learning and advanced design. HP’s new portfolio includes a comprehensive set of security features, including HP SureStart (a self-healing BIOS with intrusion detection) and the HP Client Security Suite.

The new workstations incorporate Thunderbolt 3 (optional) and Dual 1GbE Ports (standard) to support high bandwidth data transfer, as well as Microsoft Windows 76 support for legacy workflows. Each offers modular front IO with USB 3.1 G2 Type C ports. The Z8 and Z6 models each support up to dual CPUs, and an optional dual 10 GbE network module for high speed networking.

The HP Z8 Workstation has the capability to run complex simulations and process massive amounts of data, according to HP. Users can run 3D simulations and edit 8K video in real time with up to 56 processing cores and up to 3 TB of main memory.

HP’s flagship workstation has a new ID with inventive ducting that routes fresh air to the second CPU.

A split chassis architecture enables rear access to the 1700 W power supply with a locking mechanism, 24 DIMMs and a total of 9 PCIe slots (7 full length, full height PCIe slots and two internal PCIe “personality” slots) for specialized workflows.

The HP Z6 G4 Workstation is designed with VFX artists in mind. Supporting 384 GB of system memory and dual M.2 slots for HP Z Turbo Drive PCIe SSDs, users can reportedly experience performance in visual effects and design visualization workloads.

The HP Z6 Workstation also delivers a modular design experience with options like a second processor and memory riser solution.

With the new Intel Xeon processor W family, users from CAD to simulation will see application performance scaling. The HP Z4 Workstation also features design improvements, including ergonomic front and rear handles, a smaller chassis for cramped workspaces and a new dust filter option for industrial environments.

The HP Z4 Workstation offers new levels of IO bandwidth with dual 1GbE networking and dual M.2 slots for HP Z Turbo Drive PCIe SSDs standard, and the ability to upgrade the front USB to include two USB 3.1 G2 Type C ports.

HP also announced seven new HP Z displays. One such offering is the HP Z38c Curved Display. This display has a large 37.5-in. diagonal curve with a 2,300-mm radius and a wide 21:9 aspect ratio. The HP Z38c has a 4K screen, 3,840×1,600 resolution5 display with optimized pixel density, the company reports.

The HP Z38c joins six additional HP Z Displays ranging in sizes from 21.5- through 27-in. diagonal. HP Z8 Workstation and HP Z6 Workstation are scheduled for availability in October, starting at $2,439 and $1,919, respectively. HP Z4 Workstation is scheduled for availability in November starting at $1,239.

HP Z38c Curved Display is available now starting at $1,199. HP Z24nf G2 Display, HP Z24i G2 Display, HP Z23n G2 Display and HP Z22n G2 Display are available now at $229, $289, $225 and $199, respectively.

HP Z27n G2 Display and HP Z24n G2 Display are available beginning in December starting at $499 and $349, respectively.

For more info, visit HP.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.