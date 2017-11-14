HPCG Results Are In For TOP500 List

The TOP500 list is now incorporating the High-Performance Conjugate Gradient (HPCG) benchmark results into the list to provide a look at system performance. The benchmark incorporates calculations in sparse matrix multiplication, global collectives and vector updates, which more closely represents the mix of computational and data access patterns used in many supercomputing codes.

As previously mentioned, the fastest system using the HPCG benchmark remains Fujitsu’s K computer, which is ranked No 10 in the overall TOP500 rankings. It achieved 602.7 teraflops on HPCG, followed closely by Tianhe-2 with a score of 580.0 teraflops. The upgraded Trinity supercomputer comes in at No. 3 at 546.1 teraflops, followed by Piz Daint at No. 4 with 486.4 teraflops, and Sunway TaihuLight at No. 5 at 480.8 teraflops.

The International Space Station computer, built by HPE, is now listed in the HPCG results, making it the “highest” computer on the list.

For more info, visit TOP500.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.