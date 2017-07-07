HPE Aims to Boost Insights for Deep Learning

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announces a set of computing innovations to accelerate deep learning analytics and insights across all organizations with innovations spanning systems design, partner ecosystem collaboration and expertise including flexible consumption models from HPE Pointnext Services.

Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, such as deep learning, are growing across various sectors including financial services, life sciences, manufacturing, energy, government and retail. HPE aims to deliver comprehensive, workload optimized compute solutions for all AI and deep learning with its purpose-built HPE Apollo portfolio. With the latest innovations specifically targeted to deep learning, leveraging capabilities from the recent SGI acquisition, HPE now offers greater choice for larger scale, dense GPU environments and addresses key gaps in technology integration and expertise with integrated solutions and services offerings, the company reports.

The new portfolio of capabilities includes the following:

New HPE SGI 8600 : Based on the SGI ICE XA architecture, high performance computing platform with support for optimal combination of liquid-cooled GPU performance with NVIDIA Tesla GPU accelerators with NVLink interconnect technology to provide scale and efficiency for complex, large environments.

: Based on the SGI ICE XA architecture, high performance computing platform with support for optimal combination of liquid-cooled GPU performance with NVIDIA Tesla GPU accelerators with NVLink interconnect technology to provide scale and efficiency for complex, large environments. Interactive Rendering from the Datacenter with the HPE Apollo 6500 and NVIDIA Tesla GPUs certified with NVIDIA VCA software

from the Datacenter with the HPE Apollo 6500 and NVIDIA Tesla GPUs certified with NVIDIA VCA software Support for NVIDIA’s next generation Tesla GPUs based on its Volta architecture when available in production quantities in the Apollo 2000, Apollo 6500 and Proliant DL380 servers

HPE and NVIDIA Enhanced Collaboration

Through their collaboration HPE and NVIDIA will jointly address GPU technology integration and deep learning expertise challenges to accelerate the adoption of technologies that provide real-time insights from data volumes.

This collaboration is expected to deliver Enhanced Centers of Excellence for benchmarking, code modernization and proof of concept initiatives. The locations include Korea, Sydney, Grenoble, Bangalore and Houston. It is also expected to provide an early access program for Volta-based NVIDIA Tesla SXM2 GPU systems powered with eight GPUs for selected customers in 4Q 2017.

Partner Ecosystem Collaboration

As part of HPE’s partner ecosystem collaboration, HPE is working with Kinetica, a software application provider leveraging deep learning frameworks to develop a solution to automate, real-time fraud detection with GPU acceleration. The solution is designed specifically for consumer credit card transaction processing.

Services to Enable and Support AI

HPE Pointnext is designed to provide the knowledge and expertise through its Advisory, Professional and Operational Services to help achieve desired business outcomes, HPE reports. With AI and deep learning requiring scalable infrastructure, Pointnext offers HPE Flexible Capacity, a service that provides on-demand capacity, combining the agility and economics of public cloud with the security and performance of on-premises IT.

For more info, visit HPE.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.