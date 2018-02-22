HPE, SGI Servers for HPC to be on Rescale Cloud via Partnerships

Rescale announces that it will support HPE and SGI servers on its HPC platform, allowing HPE customers to access and manage a hybrid environment of cloud and on-premises HPC systems in a single unified platform solution.

Rescale is partnering with providers including Advania, FedCentric and the HPE Cloud28+ community to build an easy-to-use hybrid HPC cloud environment. From a single portal, customers are able to submit jobs to HPE and SGI hardware on-premises or to cloud service providers. Full administrative capabilities—including resource and team management, budgeting and reporting—enable customers to efficiently utilize and manage their resources, whether they are on-premises, at a colocation facility or in the public cloud. Via the Rescale platform, customers can choose to access their preferred hardware, no matter where it’s physically located, to achieve scalable and cost-effective access to HPC.

“Rescale is very excited to offer hybrid HPC access to the largest hardware user community worldwide,” says Gabriel Broner, VP and GM of HPC at Rescale. “Rescale has expertise working with multi-cloud and multi-architecture technology, and the ScaleX Enterprise platform is ideally suited to managing various hardware resources and providing a hybrid path to cloud expansion for HPE and SGI users.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company.