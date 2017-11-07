HPE Unveils Scalable, Modular In-Memory Computing Platform

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) offers a scalable and modular in-memory computing platform, HPE Superdome Flex. The platform enables enterprises of any size to process and analyze a significant volume of data and turn it into real-time business insights.

HPE Superdome Flex has a modular design that scales seamlessly so enterprises can keep pace with data demands.

“Customers want to harness all of their data to derive actionable insights in real-time to make more impactful business decisions,” says Randy Meyer, vice president and general manager, Synergy & Mission Critical Servers, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “With HPE Superdome Flex, customers can capitalize on in-memory data analytics for their most critical workloads and scale seamlessly as data volumes grow.”

HPE Superdome Flex enables the following:

Turn data into actionable insights at scale and in real-time: Designed with memory-driven computing principles, HPE Superdome Flex provides a shared pool of memory over a fast fabric that’s capable of scaling from 768GB to 48TB in a single system.

Start small and grow: The platform has a modular design that scales from four to 32 sockets in four-socket increments.

Safeguard mission-critical workloads: HPE Superdome Flex offers availability and serviceability (RAS) capabilities .

Optimize Performance with HPE Pointnext

HPE Pointnext has services to help organizations through their digital transformation, including the following:

Advisory Services focuses on developing a business strategy aligned with business outcomes.

 Professional Services specializes in seamless implementation, on-budget execution and creative configurations that get the most out of the HPE Superdome Flex solution. This includes HPE Pointnext’s proven migration methodology that enables continuous business through the entire process.

 Operational Services offers support for the entire solution and application ecosystem.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.