Huawei and Altair to Jointly Pursue HPC Opportunities

Huawei and Altair have signed a memorandum of understanding, marking the beginning of a cooperation for high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud solutions. The two companies will collaborate to develop industrial simulation cloud solutions for their customers.

In accordance with terms of the cooperation, they will build a joint test center in Huawei’s Munich OpenLab to carry out software and hardware optimization tests based on Altair’s PBS Works and Huawei’s HPC and cloud platforms. Taking advantage of Huawei’s HPC and cloud platforms, the joint tests will help customers reduce software integration and performance verification workloads and simplify the deployment and management of industrial simulation cloud platforms, according to the companies.

“By combining our HPC technologies, namely Altair’s HPC workload management suite PBS Works and Huawei’s HPC and cloud platforms, we will provide our industrial manufacturing customers with more value for their HPC and cloud applications,” says Dr. Detlef Schneider, senior vice president EMEA at Altair. “This combined solution will significantly reduce software integration efforts and simplify the deployment and management of industrial simulation cloud platforms.”

