Huawei to Resell Altair PBS Works for High-Performance Computing

Altair has signed a global VAR agreement with Huawei, a global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider to market and sell Altair’s PBS Works. The agreement allows Huawei to market and sell Altair PBS Works, a highly scalable, robust and supported workload management solution for secure high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud bursting. PBS Works will be bundled with new Huawei branded HPC systems. This joint offering will offer HPC users a workload management solution for their on-premises infrastructure and allow them to burst to the Huawei cloud for their peak computing needs.
“Working with Altair is important to Huawei in the HPC field. Huawei and Altair cooperate to provide customers with more innovative solutions,” says Qiu Long, president, IT Server Product Line, Huawei. “With Huawei HPC and Altair PBS Works suite, we can provide a powerful simulation platform for manufacturing, energy, environmental science, life sciences, astrophysics, material science, chemistry and other industries.”
“We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Huawei,” says Sam Mahalingam, chief technical officer for enterprise solutions at Altair. “With the complete PBS Works suite as its preferred integrated workload management solution, Huawei will be able to provide its customers with a powerful toolset to meet their growing HPC needs with a new, reinvented cloud HPC experience.”
PBS Works 2018 suite includes PBS Professional, Altair’s workload manager and job scheduler, along with PBS Access, a portal that gives users intuitive access to HPC resources, and lets them run and manage jobs and use remote visualization. The suite also includes PBS Control, a solution for administrators to manage and optimize HPC infrastructures with cloud-bursting capabilities.
Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio focused on telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Its ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world’s population.
Altair applies simulation, machine learning and optimization throughout product lifecycles. Its portfolio of simulation technology and units-based software licensing model enable Simulation-Driven Innovation for customers.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.