Huawei to Resell Altair PBS Works for High-Performance Computing

Altair has signed a global VAR agreement with Huawei, a global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider to market and sell Altair’s PBS Works. The agreement allows Huawei to market and sell Altair PBS Works, a highly scalable, robust and supported workload management solution for secure high-performance computing (HPC) and cloud bursting. PBS Works will be bundled with new Huawei branded HPC systems. This joint offering will offer HPC users a workload management solution for their on-premises infrastructure and allow them to burst to the Huawei cloud for their peak computing needs.

“Working with Altair is important to Huawei in the HPC field. Huawei and Altair cooperate to provide customers with more innovative solutions,” says Qiu Long, president, IT Server Product Line, Huawei. “With Huawei HPC and Altair PBS Works suite, we can provide a powerful simulation platform for manufacturing, energy, environmental science, life sciences, astrophysics, material science, chemistry and other industries.”