hyperMILL CAM suite Improves Machining Strategies

Highlights of hyperMILL 2017.2 include a new feature for the fast detection and programming of T-slots. This facility has two types of feature recognition: ‘T-slots’ and ‘Pockets with bottom and T-slots’.

The 3D machining method ‘rest material roughing’ has a further optimized infeed strategy. The option ‘use infeed optimization’ calculates the optimal infeed value in connection with the ‘additional chip thickness and depth’ values. This allows the user to adjust the machining parameters to the condition of the tool.

Its new hyperCAD-S Electrode module enables the fast construction of electrodes, the company notes. An automated and comfortable process ensures the easy derivation of the electrodes from the face of the component geometry that should be eroded.

Once the programmer has selected the faces on the workpiece, hyperCAD-S creates corresponding collision-free electrodes with the necessary extension of the electrode faces and the derivation of raw material as well as the holder. The transfer in hyperMILL is based on geometry and technological data. The CAM system supports the user with its own dialog window and feature type during the electrode programming. All of the important technology data is transferred directly from the hyperCAD-S electrode module into the feature information.

The command ‘Display statistics’ has now been added to the hyperMILL SHOP Viewer. This visualization solution for the workshop allows the users to view CAM and CAD data and to simulate data relevant to the production directly next to the machine.

For more info, visit OPEN MIND Technologies.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.