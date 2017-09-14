IACMI-The Composites Institute Updates Leadership Roles

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI-The Composites Institute), a national manufacturing innovation institute with more than 150 members, welcomes Dr. Stacey Patterson in her new role as co-chair of IACMI’s board of directors and Dr. John Hopkins as interim chief executive officer.

In addition to her board role, Dr. Patterson is a newly-promoted University of Tennessee vice president for research. Outgoing CEO, Bryan G. Dods, has accepted an opportunity with an IACMI member company, United Technologies Research Center, to serve as executive director of the corporation’s newly established Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence. Stepping in to fill the interim CEO role is Dr. Hopkins, a former IACMI senior leader credited with establishing the technology projects process and advisory board of technical expertise for the institute.

Dr. Hopkins’ previous executive experience includes the University of Tennessee where he served as vice president for research and economic development, leading initiatives such as TN-SCORE, an innovation program with 30 partners focused on solar energy and energy storage research. He earned his M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University, and his Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, while supporting flight experiments on the First International Microgravity Laboratory as a NASA pre-doctoral fellow.

“It’s an honor to serve as the new interim CEO,” says Dr. Hopkins. “Expanding on the already strong momentum of the organization, I plan to prioritize the technology and economic development needs of consortium partners, increase the speed of new and established projects on the roadmap, and progress to a sustainable consortium.”

For more info, visit IACMI-The Composites Institute.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.