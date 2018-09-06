Identify3D to Show Off Digital Supply Chain Solution at IMTS 2018

Identify3d, a software provider for intellectual property (IP) protection, manufacturing repeatability and traceability, demonstrates its Digital Supply Chain Solution at Siemens booth No. 134502 at Controls & CAD/CAM pavilion at IMTS 2018, Sept. 10-15 in Chicago.

Identify3D helps enterprises curb technology’s security risks by securing intellectual property while assuring manufacturing repeatability and traceability. Identify3D offers an advanced digital supply chain solution to facilitate secured data distribution related to the manufacturing of parts and ensuring exact authorized specifications are met. With this ‘secure container’ approach, users can simultaneously send protected data to hundreds of machines, enabling a decentralized manufacturing process where components are produced at the time and place of demand.

“Digitization of manufacturing has allowed companies to generate terabytes of data that inform how they do business, sometimes on a daily basis, from IoT, cloud computing or other smart factory technologies. We’re seeing a shift from physical to digital assets, and safe distribution of digital manufacturing data is key,” says Joe Inkenbrandt, co-founder and CEO of Identify3D.“Implementing digital manufacturing on an industrial level requires precise control over a sequence of complex processes to ensure that each part is consistently produced at the highest quality and is traceable throughout the digital supply chain. Identify3D’s solution will ensure that intellectual property is securely transmitted and deployed, improving and protecting the digital manufacturing lifecycle.”

Visit Identify3D at Siemens booth, No. 134502/E-5010, where the company will offer live demonstrations of its software starting with the encryption of data exported out of Siemens NX, followed by the process of licensing the data to a specific manufacturer, with a set time limit and quantity, targeting a specific manufacturing device using a Sinumerik controller.

Identify3D’s end-to-end integrated solution enables manufacturers to protect product and manufacturing data, certify authentication of users and machines, and enforces data security and control throughout the manufacturing process. Identify3D Protect CAM and AM creates a secure container while Identify3D Manage enables distribution and licensing policies for data usage within the container. In production, Identify3D Enforce allows applications and devices to access data based on a defined licensing policy.

