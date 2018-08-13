IIC and IoTAA Form Liaison

The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), an organization aimed at transforming business and society by accelerating the industrial internet of things (IIoT), and the Internet of Things Alliance Australia (IoTAA) have agreed to a liaison. Under the agreement, the IIC and IoTAA will work together to harmonize various aspects of the industrial internet to help improve the digital economy.

Joint activities between the IIC and the IoTAA include:

collaborating on standardization;

realizing interoperability by harmonizing architecture and other elements;

aligning work in vertical domains;

developing benchmarks for IoT adoption; and

developing global best practices.

“Global alignment and sharing of best practice is critical for realizing the economic benefit of IoT. We are therefore delighted to be working with the Industrial Internet Consortium,” says Frank Zeichner, CEO, IoT Alliance Australia.

“We are excited to begin working with IoTAA on IoT interoperability, best practices, data sharing and more,” says Gary Stuebing, IoT standards manager, Cisco, and IIC Liaison Officer for IoTAA. “Working together, the IIC and IoTAA can ensure that IoTAA members have the information they need to help accelerate the adoption of IoT across the Australian economy.”

IoTAA and the IIC have also agreed to meet regularly to exchange information and to hold joint workshops.

The IIC Liaison Working Group is intended to be a gateway for formal relationships with standards and open-source organizations, consortia, alliances, certification and testing bodies and government entities/agencies. The agreement with the IoTAA is one of a number of agreements made by the IIC’s Liaison Working Group.

For more info, visit the Industrial Internet Consortium and IoT Alliance Australia (IoTAA).

