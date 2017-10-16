IIC and oneM2M Partner on IIoT

The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) and oneM2M, a global internet of things (IoT) standards initiative, announced they have agreed to work together to contribute to the development of the industrial internet of things.

Under this agreement, the organizations report that they will promote the digital economy by preventing fragmentation and by harmonizing various aspects in the IIoT. Joint activities between the IIC and the oneM2M are said to include the following:

collaboration, review and two-way feedback pertaining to IoT use cases, requirements and reference architectures;

feedback to oneM2M standards from IIC testbeds and interoperability events;

feedback from oneM2M to IIC Industrial Internet Reference Architecture; and

joint workshops, showcases and interoperability events.

“The Industrial IoT brings a whole new set of specific requirements in comparison to consumer IoT. Deriving those specific requirements from market-driven use cases as well as lessons learned from operational driven testbeds, such as those developed by IIC, is the only viable option to develop the set of standards needed for IIoT,” says oneM2M’s Technical Plenary Chair Dr. Omar Elloumi, of Nokia. “Formalizing our cooperation with the IIC is an important step in meeting these requirements.”

“Horizontal technologies that enable scalability across a variety of industrial verticals are essential to the widespread adoption IIoT,” adds Wael William Diab, IIC chair of the Liaison Working Group.

The IIC Liaison Working Group is described by IIC as the gateway for formal relationships with standards and open-source organizations, consortia, alliances, certification and testing bodies and government entities/agencies.

For more info, visit oneM2M and The Industrial Internet Consortium.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.