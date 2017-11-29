IIC Publishes IIoT Analytics Framework Technical Report

The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) has published the IIC Industrial IoT Analytics Framework Technical Report (IIAF). This IoT-industry technical document includes instructions that IIoT system architects and business leaders can use to deploy industrial analytics systems in their organizations.

IDC has predicted that by 2020 1/10 of the world’s data will be produced by machines. Yet without an analytics blueprint, that data could sit unused, never being analyzed and turned into useful insights. The IIAF is a blueprint for system architects and designers to map analytics to the IIoT applications they are supporting.

“Using analytics to provide insights is the holy grail of industrial IoT. The IIC IIAF takes a holistic approach by developing the foundational principles of industrial analytics as well as looking at the complete picture from design considerations to creation of business value and functionality,” says Wael William Diab, IIC Industrial Analytics Task Group chair, IIC steering committee member and senior director at Huawei.

The IIC IIAF shows IIoT system architects the steps involved in developing analytics for IIoT systems with information such as definitions and information flows that show how the technologies can be applied to the applications. Guidance is provided how and where to deploy industrial analytics based on the characteristics of the applications and outcome expectations. In addition, the IIAF looks at emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

“Our framework provides a common understanding and encourages interoperability across the IIoT ecosystem,” says K. Eric Harper, IIC Industrial Analytics Task Group chair, IIC Steering Committee member and senior principal scientist at ABB.

The full IIC Industrial IoT Analytics Framework Technical Report and list of IIC members who contributed can be found on the IIC website.

For more info, visit the Industrial Internet Consortium.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.