IMAGINiT Nabs Top Autodesk Platinum Club Award

The IMAGINiT Technologies division of Rand Worldwide received a 2017 Autodesk Platinum Club Award at the Autodesk One Team Conference in Las Vegas for the largest net subscription growth in North America.

The Autodesk Platinum Club Awards recognizes a global group of partners for top sales performance and customer service, according to Raymond Savona, vice president of Americas sales, Autodesk. “We’re excited to announce that IMAGINiT is not only thriving under our new subscription model, but continues to be one of the leaders in attracting and retaining subscription customers.”

“I’m very proud of our team for adeptly handling the new challenges presented under the subscription model and for continuing to grow our customer base across all verticals,” says Larry Rychlak, president and chief executive officer of Rand Worldwide.”

