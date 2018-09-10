IMAGINiT Technologies Debuts New Utilities for Autodesk Software

“IMAGINiT utilities are designed to extend the power of your Autodesk software, and each year, our development team releases new utilities to ensure customers spend their time focused on the design process instead of manual tasks,” says Bill Zavadil, senior vice president of professional services, IMAGINiT Technologies. “Our utilities aim to automate those time consuming, manual tasks, thereby freeing up design teams so that they can accomplish more in less time.”

IMAGINiT Utilities for Autodesk Revit

Now with 27 tools that run directly inside Revit software, IMAGINiT Utilities for Revit include three new utilities:

Family Placement looks at families in a folder structure and, with just a few clicks, allows users to load and place them so they are available in the current model. Running as a Palette inside Revit, it is available to users whenever needed.

Shared Parameter Check scans your model for the shared parameters that should be migrated to your centralized file or for inconsistent shared parameter identifiers and type/instance settings.

IMAGINiT Utilities for AutoCAD Civil 3D

With the addition of this latest tool, IMAGINiT Utilities for Civil 3D now includes a total of 10 tools designed to help BIM coordinators, infrastructure project managers and CAD champions to increase collaboration by leveraging new design workflows.

IMAGINiT Utilities for Autodesk Vault Client

IMAGINiT Utilities for Vault Client help CAD managers and non-CAD users better manage data workflows. New tools for 2019 are:

Visual Lifecycle Tab provides a visual description of the current file's lifecycle definition, including its current state as well as the available transitions to other states.

Link Generator easily sends information to others by retrieving links to the Vault Thin Client for selected items or files.

Auto-Update Folder Properties to File offers a way to quickly synchronize properties applied at the folder level to corresponding properties at the file level.

IMAGINiT Utilities Availability

IMAGINiT Utilities for Revit, IMAGINiT Utilities for AutoCAD Civil 3D and IMAGINiT Utilities for Vault Client are available to customers maintaining their annual Autodesk subscription through IMAGINiT. These free software utilities can be accessed via IMAGINiT’s ProductivityNOW Portal. Those who are not already IMAGINiT customers may purchase these utilities directly from the IMAGINiT eStore.

