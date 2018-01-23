IMAGINiT Technologies Develops New Online Training Platform

Students enrolling in IMAGINiT Technologies’ LIVE Online training classes for Autodesk software will experience a new, cloud-based learning platform developed by IMAGINiT. The new LIVE Online virtual classroom simulates a physical classroom, giving students the highest level of interaction and engagement with the instructor and the other students.

IMAGINiT LIVE Online Training Features

Students enrolled in IMAGINiT’s LIVE Online classes will now experience the following:

From any desktop or laptop computer, students access IMAGINiT servers running the latest Autodesk 3D design software. The new environment eliminates software compatibility issues.

Instructors can simultaneously view all students’ desktops enabling them to identify if a student is falling behind. They can also quickly share a student’s screen with the rest of the class allowing other students to have a visual reference when the instructor is addressing something a particular student is encountering.

Classmates can engage and contribute feedback to other students’ questions facilitating the ability to work together in groups and seek advice from each other.

With the addition of a testing module, students can now get immediate feedback on how they are doing. Instructors can also gauge the student’s knowledge retention as the class progresses, more readily identifying and addressing any problem areas.

“Over the years we’ve experimented with a variety of online training platforms, but the experience was always a far cry from the engagement of a true classroom setting,” says Thayne Wickam, applications expert for manufacturing solutions at IMAGINiT Technologies. “IMAGINiT’s LIVE Online virtual classroom truly changes the game. It creates an environment in which students and instructors can communicate and share ideas, facilitating a truly engaging learning experience.”

IMAGINiT offers public and private LIVE Online virtual classes as part of IMAGINiT’s training offering, along with the ability to customize content for any organization looking for a tailored learning experience.

