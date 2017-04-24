IMSI Design Introduces TurboCAD Expert 2017

IMSI Design has added to TurboCAD Expert 2017, a 2D/3D CAD application for Windows desktop PCs.

TurboCAD Expert is designed for experienced 2D/3D CAD users familiar with AutoCAD or AutoCAD LT. It offers 2-dimensional drafting and design tools, with an optional AutoCAD-like 2D drafting interface, complete with command line and dynamic input cursor, which simplifies the transition from AutoCAD.

TurboCAD Expert also includes the 2D and 3D design tools common to TurboCAD, as well as 2D geometric and dimensional constraints, a collection of architectural design tools, 3D surface modeling tools for mechanical design, photorealistic rendering features, database connectivity with customizable reporting and support for dozens of industry standard CAD and graphic file formats.

“With the release of TurboCAD Pro Platinum 2017, we combined our TurboCAD Pro and TurboCAD Pro Platinum products into one high-end professional product,” says Bob Mayer, president of IMSI Design. “Now TurboCAD Expert replaces our TurboCAD LTE and TurboCAD LTE Pro products as an affordable AutoCAD alternative, and acts as a stepping stone for TurboCAD Deluxe users looking for more advanced design features and additional file interoperability.”

Key features in TurboCAD Expert include:

complete set of 2D/3D design tools;

AutoCAD-like 2D drafting interface option;

command line with dynamic input cursor;

PDF underlay;

arrow tools;

2D geometric and dimension constraints;

surface modeling tools;

intelligent (Parametric) attribute-rich, architectural objects;

architectural design and documentation tools;

photorealistic rendering, materials and lighting;

database connectivity with customizable reporting;

point cloud support;

AutoCAD (DXF, DWG and DWF) file compatibility;

enhanced SketchUp file (SKP) import;

3D printer support via .STL import and export;

import and open of 25 file formats; and

export, save as and publish 27 file formats.

Features new to TurboCAD in 2017 include

image management palette;

table editing / attachable data;

timestamp;

centerline and center mark;

relative angle field;

scale by two points;

intelligent scaling;

fit to scale for door and window custom blocks;

House Builder Wizard;

roof slab openings;

enhanced photo-realistic shaders;

geo-located sun support;

caustics for sun lights;

physical sky lighting;

volumetric effects;

improved AutoCAD (DXF, DWG and DWF);

3D PDF (.U3D) export;

Google Earth (KML and KMZ) file support;

Point Cloud (PCD, PCG, XYZ, ASC) file support; and

TurboApps (TAP) file import from mobile devices.

TurboCAD Expert 2017 is now available for $499.99 for a full, permanent license.

For more information, visit TurboCAD and IMSI Design.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.