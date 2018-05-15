IMSI Design Releases TurboCAD 2018

IMSI Design has released its TurboCAD 2018 line, including Pro Platinum, Expert, Deluxe and Designer versions for Windows desktop PCs.

TurboCAD 2018 includes over three dozen new and improved features, the company reports. “This year’s release places an emphasis on usability and design efficiency for both 2D and 3D work and include a new Ribbon interface, a greatly improved ability to create and assign keyboard shortcuts, a quick pull tool that now works with surfaces , as well a greater ability to work with vector PDF files, says Bob Mayer, president of IMSI Design.”

“With the new Universal Build technology we’ve incorporated into TurboCAD, we are now able to launch all TurboCAD versions simultaneously, something we believe our customers will really appreciate,” adds Mayer.

Following are some features:

Similar to the functionality found in other CAD products, users now have the ability to set up keyboard short cuts that consist of either two or more keystrokes to quickly invoke any TurboCAD command. These keystrokes are sequential and do not need to be a keyboard combination. The Isolate and Hide Objects feature allows users to take a complex drawing and to quickly reduce its complexity by allowing them to select certain entities and to isolate them independent of layers or groups. The Search Option for Locating UI Features allows users to quickly search for particular commands within the Customize dialog, allowing the user to quickly identify either the command itself or its keyboard shortcut.

A new tool “PDF underlay to Objects” has been implemented. It gives the ability to convert an Underlay into an editable object. Another feature, Snap Between Two Points, is a new text editor interface with new formatting features and new options including numbered lists, bulleted lists and multi-column support. The Thick Profile Tool enables users to scale a set of objects to a specific size by using two reference points. Use the Flatten tool for 3D polylines and 3D splines to make them flat on the work plane.

In the 3D drawing, modeling and editing realm, the Sheet Thicken Capability, used in Shelling, allows users to turn 2D entities, either closed or open, into flat 2D sheets and then to give them a 3D thickness by using the thicken feature of Shell tool. There are also improved coordinate measurements.

Regarding photorealistic rendering and visualization, there is improved LightWorks rendering. Improvements have been made to Render Styles, the Render and GI Controllers, Environments and several other facets to rendering controls. For the new Redsdk 4.3 engine migration, there are improved and interactive color adjustments, filters and sketch rendering.

As for file support and interoperability, TurboCAD 2018 offers AutoCAD 2018 compatibility and improved AutoCAD (DXF, DWG, and DWF) file compatibility with implementation of the latest Teigha engine. Also 2D Vector PDF files can now be directly imported into TurboCAD as a vector page. The file can be imported as either a TurboCAD Object or Group of Graphics. There is also a new 3MF file Export for manufacturing, as well as 3DS, STEP, Rhino and U3D improvements for Import and Export.

TurboCAD Pro Platinum 2017 is now available for $1,499.99 USD for a full, permanent license, $499.99/year for an annual subscription, TurboCAD Expert for $499.99, TurboCAD Deluxe for $149.99 and TurboCAD Designer for $49.99.

For more info, visit IMSI Design.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.