IMSI Design Releases TurboCAD Pro Platinum 2017

IMSI Design has released TurboCAD Pro Platinum 2017, a 2D drafting and 3D Surface and Solid modeling application for Windows desktop PCs.

This latest release of TurboCAD Pro Platinum has nearly 50 new and improved features, according to the company.

“We’ve continued to build on the functionality to both mechanical and architectural areas of design in the program, with special emphasis in this release to sheet metal design, CAD interoperability and rendering,” says Bob Mayer, president of IMSI Design.

According to IMSI Design, new and improved features include:

New Intelligent File Send: E-pack, which gathers all design-related content into a common folder with the drawing for easy distribution, now includes an option to send packaged data via email directly from e-pack to speed productivity.

New Image Management Palette: Adds simple drag-and-drop insertion, control of image parameters and embedding.

New Center Line and Center Mark: Create associative center lines and center marks.

Improved Multi-Text Editor: New text editor interface with new formatting features and new options including numbered lists, bulleted lists, and multi-column support.

New Bend by Sketch: Bend single or multiple flanges off of a sheet body using a 2D polyline as the profile.

New Gusset: Easily add support structures to 3D models.

New Copying of Architectural Objects: Use the copy and array tools to insert a set of windows or doors into a wall for greater productivity.

New Fit to Scale for Door and Window Custom Blocks: Automatic fit to wall width scaling of custom door and window blocks inserted into walls.

New Redsdk 4.2 Engine Migration: Improved photorealistic rendering with new shaders, more realistic materials, new expanded parameters to control anti-ailiasing, caustics for sun lighting, physical sky lighting, geo-located sun positioning, and volumetric effects.

Improved AutoCAD (DXF, DWG, and DWF) File Compatibility – Implementation of the latest Teigha engine

Improved 3D PDF (including .U3D and .PRC) Export – Support for export of multi-material objects

TurboCAD Pro Platinum 2017 is now available for $1,499.99 for a full, permanent license, $499.99/year for an annual subscription.

For more information, visit the TurboCAD sitee.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.